WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A protest is planned for Tuesday outside a Catholic high school in west suburban Wheaton over the use of personal gender pronouns.
Organizers say the St. Francis High School is refusing to recognize the chosen pronouns of LGBTQ students.
One former student has started an online petition against the policy.
“It’s supposed to be a peaceful protest. All we want to do is show love to the students that were harmed, hurt, and affected by this policy – to ensure that they know that they’re loved, supported, accepted, welcomed” said protest organizer Mackenzie Missil.
We have reached out to St. Francis for reaction.
As of late Monday, we were still awaiting the school’s statement.