DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:AT& T, Chicago, Hiring Event, Midwest, Working For Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — AT&T is hiring in the Midwest, and that includes the Chicago area.

By the end of the year they want to hire 300 people for retail sales consultant position. The company is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

READ MORE: Watchdog Report Finds ShotSpotter Alerts Rarely Lead CPD To Evidence Of Actual Gun Crime

Positions range from full to part-time and include benefits.

AT&T is hosting a hiring event Tuesday at select stores. Stop by anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to apply.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff