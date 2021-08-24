CHICAGO (CBS) — AT&T is hiring in the Midwest, and that includes the Chicago area.
By the end of the year they want to hire 300 people for retail sales consultant position. The company is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Positions range from full to part-time and include benefits.
AT&T is hosting a hiring event Tuesday at select stores. Stop by anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to apply.
You're reliable! You love helping people! You say you want a job that provides great benefits and career opportunities. Then, you're our kind of people!
Hiring Event:
Tuesday, Aug. 24th 11am-4pm
600 N Michigan Ave.
Apply at https://t.co/hbqT1Eu3XL before attending pic.twitter.com/BYgNicedNV
— AT&T Michigan Ave (@ATTMichiganAve) August 19, 2021