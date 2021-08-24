CHICAGO (CBS) — Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start the Bears’ final preseason game on Saturday, when they visit the Titans, but coach Matt Nagy is sticking with veteran Andy Dalton as the starter to begin the regular season.
Nagy said Fields will play the first half Saturday night in Tennessee, and backup Nick Foles will play the second half, while the team rests most of its veteran starters, including Dalton. However, the first-team offensive line will start the game to protect the Bears' prized rookie.
While Dalton remains the starter to open the regular season, there's no question Fields is the future franchise quarterback, but the plan is to bring him along slowly.
"All I want to see from him is just play a good game of football at the quarterback position, and again keep the big picture in mind for all of us," Nagy said.
Meantime, it will be the first preseason game action for offensive tackles Germain Ifedi and Jason Peters. Ifedi only recently was activated from the physically unable to perform list, and Peters was signed to a one-year contract last week, after rookie Teven Jenkins, who had been projected as the starting left tackle, underwent back surgery.