By Mary Chappell
A $500,000 bond was set Tuesday for a Cicero woman accused of crashing her car into an Elmhurst residential area construction zone while under the influence, killing her fiancée early Saturday morning.
Elmhurst police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Van Auken Street and East North End Avenue about 1:53 a.m. to find a 2016 Chevy Traverse that had struck a tree, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.
Officials said the driver of the Chevy, Alibet Mendoza, 33, crashed into a gravel pit, struck a dumpster and then rolled down the gravel pit ultimately hitting the tree where the vehicle was found. Her fiancée, 33-year-old Andrew Lewis, was found unconscious in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
Officials said Mendoza's blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .176 and she had illegal narcotics in her system including benzodiazepines, cocaine, cannabis and opiates.
Mendoza was charged with four counts of felony aggravated DUI, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanor traffic offenses. Her next court appearance is Sept. 20 for arraignment, officials said.