CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus again driving up the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, some Chicago area bars and restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination for entry.
While some with the new restriction will also allow for a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours, others will allow entry only with proof of vaccination.
Below is a map showing bars, restaurants, nightclubs, performance venues, fitness centers, and other businesses around the city that have enacted such requirements.
This map is a work in progress on which we’re just getting started. If you have an addition to make, please fill out the form below.