DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Bars, Chicago Restaurants, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Proof of Vaccination, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus again driving up the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, some Chicago area bars and restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

While some with the new restriction will also allow for a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours, others will allow entry only with proof of vaccination.

Below is a map showing bars, restaurants, nightclubs, performance venues, fitness centers, and other businesses around the city that have enacted such requirements.

This map is a work in progress on which we’re just getting started. If you have an addition to make, please fill out the form below.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff