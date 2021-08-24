DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous heat is prompting a heat advisory for much of the Chicago area on Tuesday, as heat index values soar into the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. for parts of Cook, DeKalb, Kendall, Lee, Ogle, and Will counties.

High temperatures will reach the low 90s, with heat indexes as high as 105 thanks to the lack of clouds and rain, and the high humidity.

Meantime, a storm threat for later in the day remains uncertain as a storm complex in Iowa moves east.

At the moment, there is dry air ahead of the activity and a lack of towering clouds. If that storm complex strengthens and surges southeast, storms could form in our area late afternoon into sunset.

Our greatest threat would be for damaging winds if this materializes.

Most of the Chicago area is facing only a marginal risk for severe weather, with greater storm chances north of the Wisconsin border.

TONIGHT: MUGGY & WARM. STORM CHANCE. LOW 77.
WEDNESDAY: VERY HOT & HUMID. HIGH 92. FEELS LIKE 100 DEGREES. SCATTERED STORM CHANCE.
THURSDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 88.

