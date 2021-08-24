CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous heat is prompting a heat advisory for much of the Chicago area on Tuesday, as heat index values soar into the triple digits.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. for parts of Cook, DeKalb, Kendall, Lee, Ogle, and Will counties.
High temperatures will reach the low 90s, with heat indexes as high as 105 thanks to the lack of clouds and rain, and the high humidity.
Meantime, a storm threat for later in the day remains uncertain as a storm complex in Iowa moves east.
At the moment, there is dry air ahead of the activity and a lack of towering clouds. If that storm complex strengthens and surges southeast, storms could form in our area late afternoon into sunset.
Our greatest threat would be for damaging winds if this materializes.
Most of the Chicago area is facing only a marginal risk for severe weather, with greater storm chances north of the Wisconsin border.