CHICAGO (CBS) — Amtrak police shot and wounded a person at Union Station late Tuesday.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, it was not immediately learned what sparked the shooting or the condition of the person who was shot.

But a man believed to be the suspect was wheeled through the station on a stretcher during the afternoon rush.

The Fire Department said four people were taken to the hospital from the scene. The suspect who was shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in traumatic arrest.

Two others were taken to Rush University Medical Center and one more was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center. All were stable, and it was not immediately learned why they were hospitalized. They were not shot.

Amtrak reported that due to “ongoing police activity,” all Amtrak service was halted in Chicago. Metra service was not affected late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Canal Street was completely shut down at the scene, and Chicago Police officers were present outside the station.

Yellow and red crime scene tape was mounted to cordon off an Amtrak train car near Track 30.

Chris Harris, who was traveling back to Chicago with his daughter from California, heard the shooting on the California Zephyr train.

“It’s crazy,” Harris told CBS 2’s Chris Tye. “[Amtrak] aren’t telling us anything.”

Officials are expected to hold a news conference this evening. Watch it live on CBSN Chicago.