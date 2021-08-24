CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-based United Airlines is taking a hardline stance about vaccines.
Workers have a month to either get their COVID shots, or find a new job. The airline moved up its deadline for full vaccinations to September 27.
Anyone not vaccinated has less than two weeks to get their first shot, if they want to get the second dose in time.
United said any employee not vaccinated by the end of September will be fired.
The CEOs of American, Delta, and Southwest Airlines said they don’t plan to mandate vaccines since many of their workers have already been immunized.