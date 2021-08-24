CHICAGO (CBS) — Burnouts, donuts, wild car stunts – another local car meetup, this time in the West Chatham community, is again a source of danger.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has been reporting for months on car meetups – from McKinley Park to Ford City. Just as police and city leaders try and shut them down from one parking lot, the they pop up in another.

One of the most recent car meetups was spotted in a parking lot on 87th Street near State Street, in front of a now-shuttered Burlington Coat Factory department store. Tire tracks were still fresh on the pavement late Tuesday.

Video shows a car in the middle of a stunt when the driver hit someone — knocking them off their feet.

Other videos provided to CBS 2 show the same person in the white shirt and shorts who was hit by the car at the center of a heated quarrel – and them, at some point, there were gunshots

“Oh my God, look at that,” said Clarice Williams.

Williams’ son works in the parking lot at the nearby Jewel grocery store.

“He gets off at 11 o’clock at night, and I know on the weekends, that’s when they are the most active up here,” she said.

Everett Simmons also lives nearby.

“First time I saw it, I thought it was kind of entertaining,” he said, “then I just realized the dangers of it.”

Simmons said the car meetups in this old Burlington lot are new – and he is ready for them to hit the brakes.

“Two weeks ago, three weeks ago, they weren’t here,” he said, “then all the sudden, they just popped up.”

So far, police have not made any arrests in connection with these latest incidents.