CHICAGO (CBS) — The man shot and killed by Amtrak police on a platform at Union Station on Tuesday has been identified of Jamar Jason Taylor of San Leandro, California.

The identity was released Wednesday by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Taylor, 33, was shot by Amtrak police and later died, after authorities said he opened fire at officers when he got off a California Zephyr train at Union Station on Tuesday afternoon. Taylor had been wanted on multiple warrants out of California, including one for murder, authorities said.

Police said Taylor had hopped on the California Zephyr train and might have spent days carrying a gun on board with Amtrak passengers.

It was not specified where Taylor got on, but the line runs from Emeryville, California in the San Francisco Bay Area, through Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, and Iowa before entering Illinois.

Chicago Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari told reporters Tuesday night that Amtrak police were notified by California law enforcement that Taylor was headed to Union Station on a train. Taylor did not expect to see police officers waiting for him when the train pulled into Union Station.

When the train pulled up to Track 30, Taylor did not surrender.

“The suspect ran from uniformed officers – injuring an Amtrak employee – and subsequently opened fire on Amtrak police officers,” Magliari said.

An officer fired back and struck Taylor. Video showed Taylor being wheeled away on a stretcher through the station.

The Fire Department said four people were taken to the hospital from the scene.

Taylor was shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in traumatic arrest. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed he later died.

Two others were taken to Rush University Medical Center and one more was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center. It was not clear who all of them were, but Magliari said the Amtrak employee who was injured was hospitalized, and an officer was hospitalized for observation.

The shooting in busy station also left travelers in shock. Those on the train told CBS 2’s Chris Tye that Amtrak never explained to passengers the magnitude of what was going on.

“Nobody never said nothing. They still haven’t said nothing,” said Chris Harris, who had been traveling from California on the train with his daughter and sister.

Following the shooting, all Amtrak service to and from Chicago was suspended for hours.