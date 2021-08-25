CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday was the last day open to the public at Bears camp. Unfortunately the fans didn’t get to see a whole lot. Matt Nagy decided to switch up the schedule.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports the Bears just did a light walkthrough without pads Wednesday morning. They’ll go back to pads Thursday.

Cole Kmet did return to the practice field, so that’s good news there.

Matt Nagy was asked what gives him confidence the offense will be better this year. He said that it’s probably the way they’ve been practicing and their tempo.

He also added, “I explained to everybody here that this offense, it takes a few years to get going.”

He said he feels good now that they have guys that have been here for three or four years. Of course that doesn’t include the quarterbacks. We’ll see if this offense can actually be better in 2021.

Rodney Adams is making a great case to make the team. Adams was emotional Wednesday talking about his journey to this point. The former 2017 fifth-round pick actually retired from football for two years.

He came back and got a tryout with the Bears last summer. He signed with the team after that and spent last year on the practice squad. To have a shot at making the roster clearly means everything to him now.

Adams called just getting to this point a “huge deal.” He also said that most people probably wouldn’t be strong enough to stay the course like he has.

He credits his mom for that strength. She died in a car accident when Adams was a freshman in college. He says his fight now honors her memory.

Adams has been one of the stars of camp. His second straight great preseason game even brought him some national attention, since it came the day after the birth of his first child, Brexleigh.

“I told Madison our daughter is more famous than the both of us. It’s really cool to see how much the city of Chicago, the Bears organization, the Bears fans show love to a family that they barely even know,” Adams said.

