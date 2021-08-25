CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally struck by a CTA Blue Line train overnight.
Police said the 40-year-old man was struck by an inbound train in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
[Significant Delays] Blue Line trains are running w/residual delays following an earlier medical emergency on the tracks at Jefferson Park. Service is resuming, allow extra time.
Blue Line trains are running with residual delays.