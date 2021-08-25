DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Blue Line, CTA

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally struck by a CTA Blue Line train overnight.

Police said the 40-year-old man was struck by an inbound train in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blue Line trains are running with residual delays.

