CHICAGO (CBS) — A Heat Advisory remains in place until 7 p.m. for areas shaded in orange.
A hot and humid pattern is locked in place Wednesday. Storms are possible from late afternoon until sunset.READ MORE: Police Issue Alert About Group That Robbed 3 People Of Divvy Bikes Downtown This Past Weekend
Damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible with any storms that form.READ MORE: City Of Chicago Workers Must Have COVID-19 Vaccine By Mid October, Lightfoot Says
The low for Wednesday night is 75. The high for Thursday is 88, Friday 89.MORE NEWS: Curtis Tyler Charged In Hammer Attack On CTA Red Line Train; Prosecutors Say He's Linked To At Least 11 Other Attacks
We’ll be keeping this steamy and sometimes stormy pattern right through the weekend. A cold front late day Sunday will usher in less humid air and cooler temperatures to start next week.