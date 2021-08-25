DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Heat Advisory remains in place until 7 p.m. for areas shaded in orange.

Watches And Warnings: 08.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A hot and humid pattern is locked in place Wednesday. Storms are possible from late afternoon until sunset.

Evening Planner: 08.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible with any storms that form.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 08.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Wednesday night is 75. The high for Thursday is 88, Friday 89.

We’ll be keeping this steamy and sometimes stormy pattern right through the weekend. A cold front late day Sunday will usher in less humid air and cooler temperatures to start next week.

Dewpoint Forecast: 08.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day Forecast: 08.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist