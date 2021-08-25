CHICAGO (CBS) — A man tied to that latest attack on the CTA Red Line is now in custody.

CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei has the details on an arrest, after a series of hammer attacks on the CTA, hours after another passenger was hit in the head. And a first look at the possible weapon.

It’s the fifth attack involving a man with a hammer in just the last month. The person of interest police have in custody is tied to the attack that happened on the Red Line Tuesday morning.

Chicago transit police said a man hit a 50-year-old victim with a hammer. Authorities tweeted a photo of it Tuesday morning.

The offender, Curtis Tyler, 30, has been charged in the hammer attack. He is expected in bond court on Wednesday.

It’s not yet clear if Curtis is the same person involved in four other hammer attacks in the past month.

In surveillance photos shared by police, the suspect appears to be wearing the same bright red shoes as the man pictured being arrested.

Amalgamated Transit Union President for Trains Eric Dixon said the increased violence they’re seeing is unprecedented.

“These things like this didn’t use to happen, of this magnitude in the past,” Dixon said. “But now once again, it’s happening more and more and so we are crying out to the public, to anyone that will listen to say ‘hey, enough is enough.’”

Dixon said the CTA lines had their own police up until 1982. He said it’s time to bring them back.

“But now more and more crime is happening in the city, and it’s filtered over to the CTA. We have a lot of, you know, people out here homeless people now more so than ever before there’s riding trains,” Dixon said. “We have a lot of mentally disturbed people just out here riding the trains because a lot of the facilities are closed down.”

Amalgamated Transit union reps are organizing a rally set for Wednesday morning as a call to action to stop attacks like this from happening in the future.

“Our members come to work. I want them to be able to go back home the same way they came. Any one of us should be,” Dixon said. “And so we’re bringing that to the forefront to let people know that we’re tired. We’re sick and tired of our members being attacked.”

For now, the CTA does not plan on adding any security to trains or buses. CBS 2 is still waiting to hear back on if the man in custody is tied to all the hammer attacks in the last month.