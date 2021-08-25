CHICAGO (CBS) — At some point, you have probably waited in line at an Illinois Secretary of State’s office facility.
Now, in hopes of alleviating wait times, the state is expanding its appointment program for driver's license and ID cards.
Facilities in Schaumburg, Bridgeview, Lombard, Des Plaines, Waukegan, Naperville, Aurora, Plano, and Joliet will all be appointment-only starting the week of Labor Day.
Three locations in Chicago on Elston Avenue, Lexington Street, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will start taking appointments next week.
You can make an appointment online up to 10 days in advance.