CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges were pending against a suspect Wednesday night after a man was shot by someone in a car that later crashed in North Center.
At 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, a 25-year-old man driving north in the 4200 block of North Western Avenue when he saw a Porsche following him, police said.
The Porsche pulled up to the victim's car, and someone inside fired several shots – striking both car and the driver, police said.
The driver of the Porsche then fled north on Western Avenue. Police officers saw the car speeding up the road and tried to stop it, but the car crashed.
Police arrested one person from the Porsche and charges were pending Wednesday evening. Police said the Porsche had been reported stolen.
The victim was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition.