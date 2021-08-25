CHICAGO (CBS) — After discovering that newly installed windows on the second floor of the gymnasium at Sullivan High School don’t open, Chicago Public Schools has begun the process of replacing them.

The new windows were part of $25 million in much-needed repairs and upgrades to the school building in Rogers Park.

But, as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported last week, the second floor windows in the school gym didn’t open, making the space nothing short of a sauna.

That part of the school building, erected in 1923, doesn’t have air conditioning. It does have an overactive boiler that can create stifling conditions in winter. All in a pandemic, no less.

Ald. Maria Hadden’s office on Wednesday said CPS officials notified the alderman, whose ward includes Sullivan High School, that the district has now replaced five of the 12 windows, and seven other replacements have been ordered.

Hadden last week said nobody from the school had to chance to review the plans before the original new windows were ordered an installed.

The gym’s old windows did open. All of the windows in Sullivan’s classrooms open and they also have air conditioning units. According to Hadden, the original response from CPS after learning the new windows didn’t open was that the cash-strapped school, with a 90% low-income population, needed to come up with the cash itself to fix the mistake.

“That was infuriating,” said Hadden.

Hadden said she got a call from a CPS official Friday afternoon, telling her half of the windows would be replaced by the start of the school year. The rest would be replaced at a later date. CPS did not return a request for comment.