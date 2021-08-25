CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 isn’t the only problem schools are facing as students had back to schools. There’s also a teacher shortage.
The superintendent of LaSalle-Peru High School said the pandemic has accelerated a teacher shortage years in the making.
Nearly a third of educators say the pandemic has led them to plan on leaving teaching earlier than expected.
"It would not be uncommon to have between 50 and 100 applicants in years past, and so now if we get between one and five applicants, that's a good day," LaSalle-Peru High School superintendent Steven Wrobleski said.
Some districts across the country are offering teacher bonuses as incentives, but some say that’s just a short-term fix for a long-term problem.