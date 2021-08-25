WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — The strong storms that pounded the western suburbs Wednesday night did not keep people in Woodridge from coming out, stepping up, and giving a huge boost to families affected by the tornado that struck the area back in late June.

Two months after tornadoes ripped through Woodridge and destroyed more than 400 homes there and in nearby Naperville, there were families still working to rebuild.

Among them were Crystal and Spencer Tylin. AT the time, their son, Alias, wasn’t even born yet.

“Utter terror – being that pregnant and not really knowing what’s going on,” Crystal Tylin said.

On the night of Sunday, June 20, they lost everything – yet walked away with an appreciation of family and their Woodridge neighbors.

“Two of our neighbors were out there,” Crystal Tylin said. “Luckily, they didn’t have damage, so they offered us some help.”

And as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, their neighbors continue to help all these months later. They gathered for a fundraiser to help the Tylins and nearly 400 families still displaced from the June tornadoes.

The community is doing more than just buying meals and bidding on silent auctions. It’s offering hope.

“The first day after the tornado, I had 20 people in my front yard helping me clear debris – and then it’s continued on till today,” said John Mixen.

Mixen is another tornado victim turned recipient of the Woodridge Rotary Tornado Relief Fund. He has looked at the damage, but as he looked at the room during the fundraiser, he said it speaks to the good in so many people.

“The beauty of like everyone coming together after a disaster – it’s just another amazing feat that like the Woodridge community came together,” Mixen said.

All of the money raised at the fundraiser will go toward the Woodridge Rotary Tornado Relief Fund. The group has been instrumental in helping families pay insurance deductibles, keep up on car payments, and just get by.

Late Wednesday, they were still tallying the exact amount raised. But it was clearly appreciated.