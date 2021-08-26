Chicago Bears Prep For Final Preseason Game, Welcome Military Members, First Responders To Last Unofficial Open PracticeOn Thursday for the final unofficial open practice of training camp, the Bears welcomed about 1,000 members of the military and first reponsders to watch practice.

AFC West Preview: Kansas City Chiefs 'Clearly The Team To Beat,' Says CBS Denver's Michael SpencerThe Chiefs have won the AFC West the last five seasons, though the Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders will be looking to end that run.

Lots Of Runs On Both Sides But Cubs Drop Second Game Of Doubleheader To RockiesRyan McMahon lofted a two-run homer in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBIs for the game, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night and split a doubleheader that featured almost as many innings as a pre-pandemic twinbill.

White Sox Drop Game To Blue Jays For Fourth Loss In Five GamesAlejandro Kirk broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night.

Bears Training Camp: Rodney Adams Fights To Join The Team After A Year On The Practice Squad"It’s really cool to see how much the city of Chicago, the Bears organization, the Bears fans show love to a family that they barely even know."

Wisdom's 3-Run Blast Out Of Wrigley Leads Cubs Past RockiesDavid Bote and Austin Romine also homered for Chicago, which won its second straight at Wrigley Field after a team-record 13-game home losing streak.