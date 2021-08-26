CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston man has died after he and another man were shot on the Eisenhower Expressway earlier this week.

Illinois State Police said, around 2:20 p.m. Monday, 25-year-old Ralph Banks and a 28-year-old man were heading east on the Eisenhower near California Avenue, when both of them were shot.

Banks, who was the passenger in the car, was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he died one day later, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The 25-year-old man who was driving was wounded, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The inbound lanes of the Eisenhower were shut down for about two hours as police searched for evidence on Monday. At last check, no one was in custody.

It was the second shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway in a span of 36 hours.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, two people were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting and crash on the Eisenhower near Kostner Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Chicago identified as Kenneth Owens, was shot and taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A passenger in the back seat, a 30-year-old man from Chicago, was pronounced dead due to injuries from the crash.

A front-seat passenger, also a 30-year-old man from Chicago, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.