CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that it has reopened some of its offices on an appointment-only basis.

The department issued a news release late Thursday afternoon that it has opened some of its offices on an appointment-only basis. The release indicated that the reopenings began Thursday.

All IDES offices have been closed since March 2020.

For the first phase of the reopening plan, the following offices – of which only one is in the greater Chicago area – are open for appointments:

• Rockford: 303 N. Main St.

• Harvey: 16845 S. Halsted St.

• Champaign: 1307 N. Mattis Ave.

• Mt. Vernon: 333 Potomac Blvd., Suite E

To schedule an appointment, the state asks that people call the IDES Scheduling Hotline at (217) 558-0401 and request a callback. IDES advises that appointments must be scheduled a minimum of 24 hours ahead of the appointment time.

The IDES says an appointment may be scheduled for one of the following reasons, in their words:

• Identity verification for an unemployment insurance claim

• Assistance registering with IllinoisJobLink.com

• Assistance documenting work search activities

• Employment services, including resume and job search guidance

• Request to use the Resource Room to use computers with internet and other resources

Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each appointment will be 20 minutes long, and each visitor will have a 10-minute grace period.

Visitors must bring a photo ID and any other necessary documentation to their appointments.

An appointment is required for entry to an unemployment office. Anyone who shows up without an appointment will be asked to call the scheduling hotline and make one later.

Masks are required at IDES offices. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, within 14 days before their appointment must reschedule.

IDES will continue to reopen other offices on a phased basis.

Illinois unemployment offices have been closed since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago.

Gov. JB Pritzker has said safety threats were the reason IDES offices were kept closed. But in the spring, he had said he expected them to reopen by summer.

Late in May, the Illinois House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution calling for the IDES to reopen its offices.

The May resolution said the computer robot called the “IDES assistant” and the department’s telephone callback system that had been set up in lieu of anyone visiting the offices were insufficient. It cited a specific CBS 2 report about a backlog in the IDES callback queue.

“Whereas, in a report broadcast on Chicago’s WBBM-TV/Channel 2 on Monday, March 8, IDES reported that as of the most recent reporting period, 155,765 calls from Illinois residents were sitting in its callback queue and they had not yet called back any of the names on this lengthy list,” the resolution said.

CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.

We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.