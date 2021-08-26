DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Adler Planetarium, Palos Preserves

CHICAGO (CBS)– Some of the best views of the brightest shining starts are in the southwest suburbs.

The Palos Preserves is now officially designated the largest “Urban Night Sky Place” in the world.

The Adler Planetarium helped the Cook County Forest Preserve earn the title.

An urban night sky place is a park or observing site near large cities that works to actively preserve and protect visibility at night, despite light pollution.

