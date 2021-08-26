By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police notified residents of the 25th police district of two related northwest side aggravated carjackings that occurred Thursday morning.
Authorities said in the incidents, the victim responded to a rideshare pick-up request and/or was in a gas station when the offender approached the victim, displayed a gun and took the victim's personal belongings and vehicle, according to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department.
Both incidents occurred early Aug. 26. The first was in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood in the 4300 block of West Drummond Place at about 12:15 a.m. and the second was in the Cragin neighborhood in the 2700 block of North Cicero Avenue at about 5:28 a.m., police said.
The offenders were described as a female, 18-21 years old with black hair and a male, also 18-21 years old.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-7394.