By Mary Chappell
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police alerted 9th district residents of two related robberies in the Bridgeport neighborhood in recent weeks.
In the incidents, the armed offenders approached the victims sitting in their cars and demanded their property, passcodes to their phones and debit card PIN numbers before driving away in a blue SUV, possibly a Toyota, according to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department.
The first incident occurred Aug. 11 in the 800 block of West 27th Street at about 12:45 a.m. The second occurred Aug. 18 in the 2700 block of South Halsted at about 12:10 a.m.
The offenders for the first incident were described as three Black men, about 23-28 years old. For the second incident, the offenders were described as two unknown Black men, about 18-25 years old.
Police asked anyone with information to call the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8382.