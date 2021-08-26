CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting outside the Kankakee County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 9:15 a.m. outside the courthouse on Merchant Street. Two Hispanic men in their mid-20s were killed, and a third gunshot victim was wounded.

Two men killed a third wounded in shooting outside the Kankakee Co. Courthouse this morning. Shell casings spotted at Merchant & Harrison. Two suspects in custody. One turned himself in. The other fled but was taken into custody @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lmPO9ZcjoY — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) August 26, 2021

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said the surviving victim is undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

As officers responded to the scene, one suspect surrendered to a Momence police officer who happened to be at the courthouse on an unrelated matter. A second suspect who fled from the scene was arrested by a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy who was responding to the call.

Passwater said investigators believe there is no threat to community. He did not provide a motive, but police do not believe the shooting had anything to do with anything happening inside the courthouse.

BREAKING NOW: Multiple people shot in Kankakee two are now dead following a shooting at courthouse @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/maYLSuQTFB — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) August 26, 2021

Eric Davis, who is an attorney and former police officer, said he was on the first floor of the building when he heard gunshots and peeked around the back exit.

“I saw one person who was just laying unresponsive in the street, and then I saw another person who was laying unresponsive in the parking lot,” Davis told CBS 2.

Police recovered “multiple” firearms, including a “long gun,” Passwater said.

All city buildings were temporarily closed as police investigated the shooting, city officials announced.

There are confirmed reports of an active shooter by the courthouse. As a precaution, city buildings will be temporarily closed to the public until we receive more information. Thank you for your understanding pic.twitter.com/g76ogrVnJr — City of Kankakee (@CityKankakee) August 26, 2021

Kankakee School District 111 placed all schools on lockdown, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

CBS 2 will continue to provide updates on the incident.