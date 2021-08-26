CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday announced a new statewide indoor mask mandate, and ordered all Illinois education workers, college students, and healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

“Lets’ be clear, vaccination is the most effective tool we have for keeping people out of the hospital, and preventing deaths. Nearly all Illinoisans who are hospitalized with COVID are the Illinoisans who are not vaccinated,” Pritzker said.

According to the governor, through July, 98% of the COVID cases in Illinois, 96% of the state’s hospitalizations, and 95% of the deaths are among the unvaccinated.

“You don’t need to be an epidemiologist to understand what’s going on here. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” the governor said.

The new masking mandate applies to everyone over age 2 inside public places, regardless of vaccination status.

Similar mandates took effect this past week in the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County.

The vaccine mandate applies to all education workers in preschool through college level, and the mandate for healthcare workers applies to those in hospitals, nursing homes, urgent care facilities, doctors’ offices, and other similar healthcare settings.

Effective Sept. 5, education workers, college students, and healthcare workers who are unwilling or unable to get the vaccine will be required to get tested for the virus at least once a week.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has been available to the public for many months, and in that time we’ve watched many of our most vulnerable individuals do what they can to protect themselves and get vaccinated. But unvaccinated workers in the healthcare system and at nursing homes have driven the majority of the breakthrough hospitalizations that we’ve seen in Illinois, infecting the elderly and immunocompromised residents who are the first to be hurt when their community isn’t safe,” Pritzker said. “Let me say that even more simply: if you’re unvaccinated, you’re getting the people in your care sick.”

The governor said the new rules are aimed at protecting unvaccinated children from the spread of the delta variant, and preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with virus patients.

The governor said vaccinations are still lagging particularly in southern Illinois, where less than half of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to more than 70% in suburban Cook County. Meantime, COVID cases in southern Illinois have surged to the point that only 3% of the region’s ICU beds are available. During the spring surge, the lowest ICU bed availability in the state never dropped below 15%, according to Pritzker.

The governor said six of the state’s 11 regions now have fewer than 20% of their ICU beds available.

“To put it bluntly, because of the delta variant, hospitals are again fighting the battle that we had hoped would be behind us,” Pritzker said.

The vaccine mandate for Illinois educators, college students, and healthcare workers comes just days after the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pritzker earlier this month had ordered state employees who work in congregate settings – such as prisons, veterans homes, and psychiatric hospitals – to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.

With the Illinois State Board of Education requiring schools to resume in-person learning this school year, Pritzker earlier this month issued a mandate for all students, faculty, and staff in preschools, elementary schools, and high schools to wear masks inside school buildings.

Schools that do not comply with the governor’s masking mandate face potential state sanctions, including the loss of state funding, ineligibility for state-sanctioned sports, and the loss of state recognition of graduating seniors’ diplomas.