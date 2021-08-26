CHICAGO (CBS)– The son of Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, is urging people to get vaccinated as his parents continue battling COVID-19.
He said his parents are receiving “excellent ongoing medical care.”READ MORE: Lincoln Park Zoo, Shedd Aquarium To Require Staff, Volunteers Be Vaccinated
“We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so as soon as possible,” Jonathan Jackson said in a written statement.
The Jacksons are both at Northwestern Memorial Hospital battling the virus.
The 79-year-old civil rights leader was admitted to the hospital over the weekend along with his wife after both tested positive for coronavirus.READ MORE: 2 Killed,1 Injured In Shooting Outside Kankakee County Courthouse; Two Suspects In Custody
Son Jonathan Jackson issued the following statement Thursday:
“Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent ongoing medical care the result of their testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.”
“The purpose of these updates is not to give you a medical report but to urge you to continue to keep our parents in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease.”
“Again, we are indeed appreciative of the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world as we continue to express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants. We know this is a serious and dangerous disease so please remain prayerful for my parents and for all of those who are suffering as a result.”MORE NEWS: Live Updates: Explosions Outside Kabul Airport Result In U.S. Troop, Civilian Casualties
“Finally, we urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so as soon as possible.”