WINNETKA, Ill. (CBS) — In what amounts to a real dog fight on the North Shore, pet owners are battling to keep a beloved dog beach in Winnetka from shutting down.
Centennial Beach in Winnetka is a popular pooch paradise right now. But residents say the local park district is planning to combine the beach with another to create one big human-only beach.
One dog owner, Randy Whitchurch, is spearheading a campaign to save the dog beach.
He spoke out at a Winnetka Park District board meeting Thursday night, but said commissioners wouldn’t throw him a bone.
"We were pretty well smacked down tonight in the meeting, because the plan is the plan," Whitchurch said, "and they put a lot of work into it – very much to their credit – but they don't want to change the plan at this point."
One proposed solution would be to set specific hours just for dogs to swim.