CHICAGO (CBS)– A car struck a building in the South Chicago neighborhood early Friday morning.
According to police, a 30-year-old woman lost control of her red Dodge Charger and went into the building, in the 7900 block of South Chicago Avenue, just before 3 a.m.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with fractured legs and lacerations on her face and arm.
No other injuries were reported.
Part of the building collapsed on top of the vehicle.