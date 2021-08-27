CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into the Dior store in Streeterville on Friday.
Reckless car struck wall of Dior store Walton and Rush. No pedestrian injury. Driver taken serious to Northwestern pic.twitter.com/AqOEa0By55
According to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department, a “reckless car” struck the wall of the building on Walton and Rush just after noon.
CFD said the driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. There were no other injuries.