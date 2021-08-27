DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into the Dior store in  Streeterville on Friday.

According to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department, a “reckless car” struck the wall of the building on Walton and Rush just after noon.

CFD said the driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. There were no other injuries.

