CHICAGO (CBS)– Another hot day is ahead.
Friday’s temperatures will be in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees. Storm chances are much lower. The best chance for a pop-up storm will be this afternoon either along the lake or closer to the Wisconsin state line.READ MORE: Website For Clerk Of The Circuit Court Of Cook County Was Reported As Being Down For 'Maintenance;' It Turned Out Servers Were Breached
The weekend will be hazy, hot, and humid with low temperatures in the 90’s both days and a heat index of 100-105 degrees.
READ MORE: In-Person Classes Canceled At Highland Park High School After Small Closet Fire Takes Down WiFi
The storm chances are minimal Saturday with isolated pop-up storms in the afternoon.
MORE NEWS: 70-Year-Old Woman Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In East Garfield Park
A cold front sweeps through late Sunday bringing relief and the chance for strong storms and pockets of heavy rain.