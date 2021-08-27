CHICAGO (CBS) — This week’s stretch of hot and humid weather will continue until Sunday, when a cold front will usher in milder and less humid conditions for next week.
The heat index will hover around 100 degrees each afternoon until the cold front passes Sunday night.
There’s a chance for a stray shower or storm this evening and tomorrow, but the best rain chance will be along the cold front Sunday afternoon.
Conditions will be noticeably Less humid starting Monday, as temperatures also will drop significantly, with highs in the mid to low 80s though next week.
TONIGHT: STRAY SHOWER OR STORM. MUGGY & WARM. LOW 75.
SATURDAY: HOT & HUMID. HIGH 93. HEAT INDEX AROUND 100 DEGREES. STRAY STORM CHANCE.
SUNDAY: AFTERNOON STORMS LIKELY. HIGH 91.