CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 70-year-old woman Thursday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said, around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, a black GMC Savana cargo van hit a 70-year-old woman in the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue.
Although the driver stopped at the scene of the crash, he got back into the van and fled north on Central Park Avenue.
The woman was later pronounced dead.
Police have released surveillance images of the van, which bears Illinois specialty White Sox license plate number 11285WS.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.