CHICAGO (CBS)– In-person classes were canceled at Highland Park High School after a small fire took down the WiFi Friday morning.
The school will continue Friday with an asynchronous day for classes.
School officials said there was a small fire in a closet near the library around 4 a.m.
"The fire was contained to the closet but it did bring down the wi-fi leaving us unable to run classes on campus," Principal Debby Finn said in an email to the school community. "Thankfully, no one was hurt. The fire was contained to the closet but it did bring down the wi-fi leaving us unable to run classes on campus."
No injuries were reported.