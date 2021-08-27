HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — Two students were shot outside the new Hammond Central High School on Friday, according to Hammond police.

The two students were shot Friday afternoon shortly after school dismissal, according to a post from the Hammond school district on Facebook.

The two students were taken to the hospital, and their injuries were not life-threatening. One student was shot in the arm, and the second was standing behind the first when the bullet went through and struck the second student as well.

Three other students involved in the shooting are still at large.

Police were on the campus, 5926 Calumet Ave., investigating.

Police say the shooting was targeted, and despite looking for three school age students, they believe only one had a gun and fired once at close range.

Police say there were a lot of students around and there are plenty of cameras outside the new high school, so they have a good idea who is behind the shooting.

“Turn yourself in. That’s the only way this is going to happen,” said Lt. Steve Kellogg. “Turn yourself in peacefully. That’s the message that police have for you because police will find out who is responsible for this.”

Police are telling those students to call their parents and come to the police station or call 911, who can come pick them up.

The high school’s football game against Valparaiso, scheduled for Friday evening, was postponed until Saturday at 10 a.m., according to a tweet from the team’s account.

Anyone with information should contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Scott Jajowka at (219) 852-2989.

This is a developing story