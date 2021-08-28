By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens were shot in East Garfield Park Friday night, police said.
Authorities responded to the 2800 block of West Adams Street at about 10:05 p.m. The teens, both males, were discovered in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals in serious condition. The first victim, 15, was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County and the second, 19, was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
Area Four detectives are investigating.