By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department on Saturday hosted a pop-up event for neighbors at the Engine 115 fire station in West Pullman.

The message was, “CFD cares.”

Among the offerings at the event at the firehouse, at 1024 W. 119th St., were free blood pressure testing, lessons on how to use a tourniquet to stop bleeding, hands-only CPR lessons, free car seat safety inspections, and demonstrations of Fire Department tools and maneuvers.

Visitors could also get connected to information for an upcoming Fire Department entrance exam, and get information on Emergency Medical Services programs. High school students also got to learn about the Chicago Police & Fire Training Academy.

There were hot dogs on the grill and plenty of other food, and there was cool fun for the kids.

Neighbors could also get COVID-19 vaccinations.

