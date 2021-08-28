DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — There are not enough school bus drivers, so the Chicago Public Schools are going to pay some parents to get their kids to school themselves.

In a letter to families, CPS said a small number of students will not be able to take the bus. A significant number of bus drivers</a have quit following a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Parents whose children will not be able to take the bus will be notified before the first day of school on Monday, the letter said.

If parents are notified of a change in their child’s bus schedule and the change does not work for the family, parents can receive $1,000 upfront and $500 a month to arrange alternative transportation.

The children’s schools will provide the reimbursement.

For information, CPS says parents should call (773) 553-2860, or call their child’s school.

