CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 15 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of late Saturday afternoon, and one of them had been killed.
At least four of the surviving victims were the age of 18.
The first fatal shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. in the 900 block of West 59th Street in Englewood.
A 27-year-old man was driving when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside shot him multiple times. The victim's car crashed into two unoccupied parked cars, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 8:04 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were in an apartment in the 6900 block of South Eggleston Avenue in Englewood when they were both shot The 26-year-old man was shot in the left egg and left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, while the second victim was shot in the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
- At 10:05 p.m. Friday, two teens were discovered in a car in the 2800 block of West Adams Street in East Garfield Park with gunshot wounds. One victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, while the other, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
- At 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 14-year-old boy was outside with a group of people in the 4100 block of West West End Avenue in West Garfield Park when he was shot in the neck. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. It is not known If the boy was the intended target, and witnesses have been uncooperative.
- At 11:56 p.m. Friday, two 16-year-olds – a boy and a girl – were walking in the 8700 block of South Holland Road in Auburn Gresham when they heard shots and felt pain. The boy was shot in the chin, while the girl suffered a graze wound to the leg The victims did not see the shooter and did not know the source of the shots. The victims were taken by a passerby to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition, and the boy was later transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
- At 12:25 a.m. Saturday, a 47-year-old woman was driving in the 3500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park when she was caught in the crossfire between people in two cars who were shooting at each other. The woman was shot in the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 2:02 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was standing outside in the 0-99 block of North Long Avenue in South Austin when a man came up and shot him. The victim suffered a graze wound to the arm and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.
- At 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a man was found in a parked car in the 1500 block of West Cornelia Avenue in Lakeview with gunshot wounds to his back and legs. The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition. Further details are not known.
- At 2:59 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were traveling in a car in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue in Lawndale when someone in a passing blue car shot them both. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, while the man suffered a graze wound and refused medical treatment.
- At 2:59 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a parked car in the 5100 block of West Agatite Avenue in Portage Park when another man came up and asked him for money. The victim said he didn’t have any and drove off, and the other man fired shots and struck him in the groin. The victim was driven by a friend to Community First Medical Center and was then transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. Police said the suspect was a Black male in his 20s, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a face tattoo, a black sweater, and blue jeans.
- At 3 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was walking in the 7600 block of South South Chicago Avenue in Grand Crossing when he was shot in the foot. The man did not see who shot him. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.