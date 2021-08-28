By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives believe they have identified a pregnant woman whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan Aug. 15 and are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
Detectives may have identified “Lake Michigan Jane Doe” — a 19-year-old woman about six to seven months pregnant recovered by the Coast Guard about three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor — after receiving a tip leading to a missing 19-year-old woman living in Chicago. Detectives are working to confirm the identity through dental records, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff.
The autopsy revealed the woman had several sharp force injuries on her body but the official cause of death is pending, authorities said. Detectives “feel confident” the missing woman is “Lake Michigan Jane Doe” but they are keeping the identification from the public until it’s officially confirmed.