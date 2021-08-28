By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We're behind the wheel of a bigger version of a well known SUV. One look and you can tell this isn't any old Grand Cherokee. This is the brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee L. It's a larger version and the first one to offer three rows of seating.
The Grand Cherokee L is an impressive SUV inside and out. We’ll start on the outside with a smooth aerodynamic design that takes from the current Grand Cherokee and improves on it.
If the outside wows you, wait until you get behind the wheel in this luxurious cabin with beautiful design features everywhere you look, a gorgeous layout, great quilted leather, gorgeous wood trim and a very nice infotainment display.
What a comfortable car, whether you’re up front, in the roomy row two, or the more than ample third row. Those two rows fold out of the way for your cargo at the push of a button.
The power is very impressive. The V6 engine and the ride and handling made this 4×4 feel like a smaller SUV. The tech on board makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee L a versatile three-row SUV on the road and off, and isn’t that what a Jeep is all about?
The Summit version of the Grand Cherokee L we drove came in at more than $60,000, but this SUV starts around $39,000.
If you’re looking at a Chevy Suburban, Kia Telluride or a Honda Pilot, you have to test drive the Jeep Grand Cherokee L.