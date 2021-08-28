DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bump-And-Run, carjacking, East Lakeview, Lake Shore Drive West

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked in a bump-and-run incident on Lake Shore Drive West in East Lakeview in broad daylight Saturday.

At 11:40 a.m., a 36-year-old woman told officers that she was stopped at a stop sign on Lake Shore Drive West near Barry Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle hit her from behind.

The woman got out of her car, and someone in the other vehicle got into her car and drove off in it – heading south on Lake Shore Drive West, which is a separate street from DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The victim was not injured.

Area Three detectives were investigating late Saturday.

