By Mary Chappell
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police alerted Albany Park and Jefferson Park residents of two attempted burglaries involving criminal damage to property in the past week.
In one incident, the victim heard knocking on their apartment door and voices stating they were police officers. The victim then realized the back door of the apartment was damaged and pried open, police said in a community alert. In the other incident, the victim heard a loud noise and heard a voice yelling "Police, police." The victim then found the residence door was open and the hinges had been broken off the door.
The attempted burglaries occurred in the 3300 block of West Grace Street Aug. 21 at 9:46 p.m. and the 3800 block of North Oketo Avenue Aug. 25. Police didn't specify what time the second incident occurred.
Nothing is known about the perpetrators, authorities said. If anyone has information, call the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-7394.