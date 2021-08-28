CHICAGO (CBS) — While many places in the Chicago area had no rain at all on Saturday, others saw fast-moving storms plow through – one of which put a damper on some summer fun on the city’s Northwest Side.
The Throwback Music Festival was under way Saturday afternoon near Milwaukee and Peterson avenues Gladstone Park, when a storm seemed to come out of nowhere.
Heavy rain and strong winds forced people to run for cover.
Vendors had to cover their tables with tarps and mop up a lot of water.
“Microburst, storm – I don’t know. It just came out of nowhere. I’m sitting here selling my flags for a side gig, and the next thing you know, we’re putting tarps on and trying to make sure plastic stays where it’s supposed to, and this thing caved in on us,” said vendor Dennis McAleer.
The storm also snapped some tree limbs in the park and in the surrounding neighborhood.
The rain did provide some relief from the intense heat and humidity.