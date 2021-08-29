Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were wounded in a Douglas Park shooting Friday night, police said.
The victims were outside at a large gathering in the 2800 block of West 12th Place at about 10:08 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking them each. Chicago Police said three victims were shot in the leg — a 36-year-old woman, 39-year-old man and 46-year-old man. A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm. The wounded individuals took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital and are in fair condition.
Witnesses have been uncooperative and it’s currently unknown where the shots came from and who fired them, authorities said. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.