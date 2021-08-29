CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 45 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and four of them had been killed.

At least seven of the surviving victims were the age of 18.

The first fatal shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. in the 900 block of West 59th Street in Englewood.

A 27-year-old man was driving when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside shot him multiple times. The victim’s car crashed into two unoccupied parked cars, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive lying on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park. He had been shot in the face, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 2:32 a.m. Sunday, two people were outside at a gathering in the 4800 block of South Justine Street in Back of the Yards when someone shot them both. A 26-year-old woman was grazed in the leg and refused medical treatment, but a 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and was pronounced dead at St. Bernard Hospital.

At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was walking in the 200 block of East 71st Street in Park Manor when someone in a black Nissan sport-utility vehicle shot him after a quarrel. The victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

There was a mass shooting at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, in which four people were wounded at a large gathering in the 2800 block of West 12th Place, in Douglass Park in the Lawndale community. Witnesses were uncooperative, so it was unknown who fired the shots or from whence they came.

All four victims self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 36-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man were each shot in the leg, while a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: