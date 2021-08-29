By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a 15-passenger Hummer limousine on the Dan Ryan Expy. late Saturday night, officials said.
Illinois State Police responded to 47th Street to the two-vehicle crash at about 11:46 p.m. Officials said eight people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Seven others refused medical treatment, fire officials said.
At 11:56 p.m. the left lane of Interstate 94 northbound near 47th Street was closed for the investigation, and just after midnight, the northbound express lanes were diverted off to the local lanes for the investigation. All lanes were reopened by 1:12 a.m., according to ISP.