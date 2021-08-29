By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine people were injured in a crash involving a limousine on the Dan Ryan Expy. late Saturday night, officials said.
Authorities responded to 47th Street to the crash at about 11:59 p.m. Fire officials said nine people were taken to the hospital — three in fair condition, three in serious to critical condition and three in good condition — and seven people refused medical treatment.
It was unclear how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but Illinois State Police said lanes were back open early Sunday morning.