CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday issued a warning about three robberies in Hyde Park – all of which happened within 24 hours and two of which happened within 15 minutes.
Police said in each incident, three to four men got out of a car, took out a black handgun, and demanded the victims’ property. The victims used a white Toyota RAV4 in one robbery and a small black sport-utility vehicle in the other two, police said.READ MORE: At Least 4 Killed, 43 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
The robberies happened at the following times and locations, all this past Friday:READ MORE: Fast-Moving Storms Take Down Tree Limbs, Power Lines In Northwest Suburbs
• At 12:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Everett Avenue;
• At 9:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Everett Avenue;
• At 9:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of South University Avenue.
The robbers are believed to be between 18 and 24 years old.MORE NEWS: Live Updates From CBS News: Ida Slams Louisiana As An 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.